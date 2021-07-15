If you are looking for some exciting summer fun for the whole family, head on down to the Arapahoe County Fair. They’ve got carnival rides, concerts, dock dogs, livestock show and more. And new this year….a craft brew festival.

On Friday July 23rd between 6 and 9pm, the fair is all about craft brew with Pours on the Plains. Guests will get a beer passport and have the chance to sample award winning libations from more than ten Colorado Breweries. The cost for that ticket is $25 and does not include fair admission. But you can bundle your tickets and plan the perfect night.

The Arapahoe County Fair happens July 22 through July 25th. Tickets are $15. For more information call 303-795-4955 or go to ArapahoeCountyFair.com