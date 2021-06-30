SPONSORED CONTENT

Alchemy 365

Colorado's Best

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

If you are looking for a brand new workout checkout Alchemy 365. Their 50 minute classes pack a punch with cardio, strength training and yoga. They have overhead bars for pull ups during class and the Torpedo, created by them, offers a mix between a dumbell and kettle bell. All new visitors get their first class free. And they have two locations in Tennyson and Lohi. For more information go to Alchemy365.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories