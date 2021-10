DENVER (KDVR) -- Fighting for their health and safety after months of living in unfit conditions, local tenants of a Denver apartment complex are suing its property management. Tenants told FOX31 on Thursday, they believe the lawsuit was a long time coming.

"I have personally witnessed cockroaches, elevator fires, people trapped in elevators, ceiling collapses, mold and water damage, and sewage in apartments," said Brandon Smith, who has lived in Mint Urban Infinity since April. "When there are emergencies, maintenance does not pick up."