Ageless Expressions – Injections of Beauty

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Division of Insurance is hosting a series of virtual insurance town hall meetings over the next several weeks to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The next is slated for Jan. 19, 5:30-7 p.m., and will focus on partial losses for homes not destroyed, but still may have suffered external and internal damage to the structure, as well as personal property. This includes damage from smoke, soot and ash.