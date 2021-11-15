Ageless Expressions- Fillers

TUCSON, Ariz. (StudyFinds.org) — Could there be a mini-Moon floating through our solar system? Researchers from the University of Arizona say a near-Earth asteroid, named Kamo`oalewa, may actually be a large piece of the Moon that somehow broke away from our lone satellite.

Scientists call Kamo`oalewa a quasi-satellite, which is a category of asteroids that orbit the Sun, but still pass relatively close to the Earth. Astronomers know very little about quasi-satellites because they are typically very faint in the night’s sky, making it hard for telescopes to spot them. Researchers discovered Kamo`oalewa using the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii back in 2016.