FAIRPLAY, Colo. (KDVR) — It's spawning season for brown trout across Colorado, meaning Colorado's lakes and streams will soon be a fisherman's paradise.

This year's fish egg quota was 1.1 million, set by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It took just three days at two hatcheries, Mt. Shavano Hatchery and Poudre Rearing Hatchery, to meet that quota.