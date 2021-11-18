Art lovers, listen up! The best art sale of the season is almost here! The Affordable Arts Festival Online Holiday Market is Friday, Nov. 19th & Saturday, Nov. 20th. And you’ll want to buy your tickets now because they go fast. Take a look at some of these beautiful masterpieces that are up for sale.
65 artists are participating, and everything you see is priced at $100 or less. The Holiday Market is virtual.
And we’ve got a great offer for Colorado’s Best viewers, you can get $1 off tickets, which sell for $12.
go to AffordableArtsFestival.com to buy your ticket, and make sure you enter the discount code “CoBest.”
Affordable Arts Festival – Online Holiday Market – Friday & Saturday
