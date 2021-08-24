Add length and volume to your life

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Adams County commissioners voted to opt out of the Tri-County Health Department's COVID-19 mask requirement for children ages 2 to 11 in schools and childcare facilities.

Under the TCHD mandate, masks are required for children ages 2 to 11 and everyone working and interacting with them indoors at schools and childcare facilities. Anyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to have a face covering at all public indoor settings, as well.