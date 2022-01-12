Absolute Beauty Solutions

DENVER (Stacker) -- Colorado is one of the country's great beer states, and as we all know that means there are options for everyone from IPA warriors to lager loyalists to stout Stans.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.