After having to postpone the release for over a year due to the pandemic, a highly anticipated squeal is finally about to hit theaters. We’re talking about “A Quiet Place – Part II”.

This horror film continues to follow the journey of a family in a post-apocalyptic world that’s inhabited by blind monsters with an intense sense of hearing, forcing everyone to be really quiet in order to stay safe. it stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

You can catch it on the big screen May 28th, but a few lucky Colorado’s Best viewers will win seats to an advanced screening. There will also be one grand-prize winner who will receive a copy of the book… and a free reservation for up to six people to HD Escape Rooms in Westminster’s “A Quiet Place Puzzle Room”. Details on how to enter are on the Colorado’s Best Facebook page.

Winners for each prize will have to follow health and safety guidelines in place at the movie theater and at HD Escape Rooms.