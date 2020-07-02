4th of July at Breckenridge Distillery

It’s five o’clock somewhere. Billie Keithley, Liquid Chef at the Breck Distillery is back with a summer cocktail that is sure to cool you down and a festive 4th of July cocktail that will really get you into the ‘spirit.’ Here are more summer cocktails you can make at home.



THE SWASHBUCKLER

2-1/2 oz Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish Whiskey

1 oz peach/apricot shrub*

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Tiki Bitters

Garnish: mint

*Peach/apricot shrub: take 3 peaches, 2 apricots with as much skin removed and cut into pieces. Over medium heat, add 16oz water, 12 oz sugar and the fruit. stir until sugar is dissolved. Let rest for 2 hours. Break up the fruit and let rest again. Strain fruit. Add 3/4 oz cider vinegar, 3/4 bar spoon vanilla bean paste & 1/4 bar spoon sea salt.

FREEDOM COCKTAIL

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Vodka

3/4 oz blueberry/blackberry syrup*

Top with sparkling soda

Garnish: strawberries & vanilla cotton candy

*Blueberry/blackberry syrup: over medium heat, add 1 cup blueberries, 4 oz blackberries, 16 oz water and 10 oz sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved & fruit is muddled. Let rest 1 hour. Strain.