40 Hands in Forty Days – Donate today to help 40 local charities!

The 40 Hands in 40 Days Campaign ends today, Friday April 10th. If you would like to make a donation to one of the wonderful local non-profit organizations, like Project 1.27 helping Foster Families, please visit 40Handsinfortydays.org
by: Paula HaddockPosted: / Updated:
