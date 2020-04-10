Watch Live
40 Hands in Forty Days – Donate today to help 40 local charities!

The 40 Hands in 40 Days Campaign ends today, Friday April 10th. If you would like to make a donation to one of the wonderful local non-profit organizations, like Project 1.27 helping Foster Families, please visit 40Handsinfortydays.org

