2022 Denver Boat Show

Every Friday here on Fox31 and Colorado's Own Channel 2, we life to feature a food truck that's out there roaming the streets of Denver. Go Truckster helped us get connected with Assos Grill.

ASSOS GRILL is named after the ancient Greek city of Assos in modern day Turkey, where Aristotle established the Academy of Assos and made innovative observations on zoology/biology. This is Sarper, the chef's home town which is located about 4 hours south of Istanbul on the coast of the Aegean Sea.