Aristea Brady leaving FOX31 to focus on her family and a new business

DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 News anchor Aristea Brady is stepping away from the desk at the end of June to spend more time focusing on her family. She made the announcement on-air Monday alongside her co-anchor, Jeremy Hubbard.

“There is only one force that would pull me away from a dream job alongside one of the best news teams in the country and that’s my family,” Aristea said.

A Colorado native born and raised in Greenwood Village, Aristea joined FOX31 in April 2014. For those who work alongside her, it feels like just a few weeks ago that we welcomed Aristea back to her hometown. And she was ready to take on Colorado’s biggest stories from the moment she arrived.

Never doing anything halfway, Aristea helped change the lives of many here. This includes Darin Barton, who rushed in to help rescue people from an inferno on I-70 in April of 2019.

She also helped Michael Casey, a cellist from Northglenn with a rare medical condition get into his dream college. The University of Texas at Austin even gave Casey a scholarship, which Aristea presented to him in the spring of 2018.

All Coloradans were impacted by her presence, helping to keep us calm and informed during the hardest moments in the last several years.

She even made a few of her own dreams come true, like when she got to sing a once-in-a-lifetime duet with Garth Brooks.

But most importantly, Aristea fulfilled her dream of growing a family. Her twins, Brady and Lexi, and her husband, Nate, will be the focus of her evenings now. “My twins are starting kindergarten in the fall and as an evening anchor, night shifts leave little to no overlap with my family. Simply put, I don’t want to miss one more bedtime story,” she said.

During this time she will also launch her own lifestyle brand and appear on FOX31 as a contributor to provide lifestyle content periodically.

“Aristea has been a part of so many important moments in our community. While we will miss her daily reporting from the anchor desk, I’m excited that viewers can still connect with Aristea through her new lifestyle reports,” FOX31 Vice President and General Manager Byron Grandy said.

While Aristea is stepping away from the anchor desk, we haven’t heard the last of her – and that’s a good thing.

FOX31 will begin a nationwide search for an anchor to take Aristea’s place on the desk. Erika Gonzalez will serve as interim anchor of FOX31 News at 5:00, 9:00, and 10 p.m. beginning in July.