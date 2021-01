So - you want to start a podcast? Well, you're not alone. Podcasting has become a super popular way to broadcast on the internet. It's essentially a "radio" show that people can download and listen to on their computer or phone. Step 1 to starting a podcast is getting a microphone. Shure has been making professional microphones for years and now they have a mic designed specifically for podcasters. I took the Shure MV7 Podcast microphone for a test.

One hefty microphone

First and foremost - this is a sturdy microphone. It has some heft to it and looks great. Beware of a super light microphone, they're often made with cheap parts. You want some weight to your mic and that's exactly what you get with the MV7. This shouldn't be a huge surprise as Shure is a company that has been making professional gear for a long time. The Shure MV7 looks very similar to other Shure mics like the industry standard SM7B.

On the back of the mic you have a classic XLR audio connection along with a micro-USB port and a headphone jack. What I like about this is that you get the plug-and-play ease of USB for beginners but also the professional level XLR connection when you're ready to move up. If you're not familiar, XLR is what the pros use. It's a balanced audio connection that provides the cleanest audio but also requires more external equipment. The USB connection plugs right into your computer or phone without any additional hardware. I like having two options and it's perfect for beginners who may want move up to an XLR setup as they get their footing in the podcasting world.