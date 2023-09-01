August 31, 2023 – Denver

This Saturday at 10 a.m., KDVR will broadcast the Colorado Buffalos vs. TCU Horn Frogs in Dallas, followed at 1:30 p.m. by Rice vs. Texas in Austin. The games will be exclusively broadcast on KDVR, but since KDVR was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at (800) 531-5000 and demand that they restore KDVR and KWGN to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KDVR and KWGN has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KDVR and KWGN is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KDVR and KWGN broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game.

KDVR’s and KWGN’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at (800) 531-5000 and complain.