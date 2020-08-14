Newsfeed Now: Wildfires, Dolly Parton, and a 103-year-old woman gets tatted

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Exceptionally hot temperatures are baking parts of the West, bringing hazardous conditions to many and contributing to wildfires.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

DOLLY PARTON: Country music superstar Dolly Parton has kept her beliefs on politics largely to herself for many years, but in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, she said she supports the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that are occurring across the country. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

103-YEAR-OLD GETS TATTED: Dorothy Jo Pollack isn’t the average 103-year-old woman.She sunbathes inside her brown picket fence, shops with her granddaughter and recently got tatted. WOOD’s Donovan Long reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SISTERS REUNITED: The search is over for a family that was split apart when eight children were sent to orphanages and foster homes decades ago. WAVY’s Andy Fox reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.