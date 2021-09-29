Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family urges Brian Laundrie to surrender; Researchers using ‘cow selfies’ to track diseases

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Gabby Petito’s family spoke out publicly Tuesday for the first time since the 22-year-old body was discovered in a Wyoming national park as the manhunt for her fiancé Brian Laundrie continues. The Petito family urges Laundrie to surrender. On Monday, Dog the Bounty Hunter told NewsNation he learned Laundrie’s parents left for a camping trip on Sept. 6, more than a week before Laundrie was last heard from.

See the full story on NewsNation

Top officials with the U.S. were in the hot seat as senators questioned them about the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Some military officials said they were in favor of keeping troops in the country.

See the full story on NewsNation

New York City’s Sanitation Department came under fire after videos over the weekend showed workers throwing away fresh produce from a street vendor.

See the full story on PIX11

A recent injury to a carriage horse has renewed the debate about their presence around in New York Central Park has renewed the debate over their presence around Central Park.

See the full story on PIX11

It’s hard enough losing a loved one. Now, imagine walking up to the casket and finding a stranger in your family member’s clothes. That’s what happened to a North Carolina family.

See the full story on WAVY 10

Researchers at Kansas State University are using a facial recognition app to keep track of cows and certain diseases.

See the full story on KSN TV