Newsfeed Now: First US COVID immunizations could arrive Dec. 12; 14-hour wait at new Colo. restaurant

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet on December 10 to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Other stories in today’s show:

PREPARING FOR THE INAUGURATION: President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to be sworn into office on January 20 and plans are underway to make sure that that ceremony takes place safely during the pandemic.

14-HOUR WAIT FOR NEW COLORADO RESTAURANT: Customers waited 14 hours for a Double-Double at the new In-N-Out Burger in Aurora on Friday, police said.

TURKEY TIPS: With public health officials urging against large gatherings, Thanksgiving will look different this year. That has led to changes to another longstanding tradition: the Butterball Turkey Talk Line.

MOTHER DONATES KIDNEY TO 7-YEAR-OLD SON: Tragedy struck too close to home for one Louisiana doctor. Dr. Christel Malinski’s son, John David, was fighting for his life and desperately needed a kidney transplant. Dr. Malinski’s motherly instincts quickly kicked in, and she knew what to do.

“WHO’S” JOINING FOR DINNER? A barred owl, the second-largest owl species found in the St. Louis region, had managed to get inside the home of a former reporter.

A CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH NEEDLEFISH: A Hawaii man has quite the story to tell after a close encounter with needlefish.

