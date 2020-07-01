Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 concerns & schools; Flying snakes, oh my!

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – For some the sight of a snake slithering on the ground is scary enough, so how about one launching itself through the air?

Other stories in today’s show:

WOMAN SHOT: A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Sunday morning after she was dared to steal a swastika flag from an Oklahoma man’s front yard. KFOR’s Austin Breasette reports.

TAUNTING GOES VIRAL: A video from Longview, Texas showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from their physical appearance to their jobs as cops. KETK’s Trent Bennett reports.

COVID-19 CONCERNS: The U.S. is currently seeing about 40,000 new coronavirus cases every day. However, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Tuesday the country could start reporting as many as 100,000 cases daily if states can’t get their recent outbreaks under control. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

Top health officials update Senate on back-to-school plan

