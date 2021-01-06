Newsfeed Now: Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win; Magazine redefines ‘healthy’

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a joint session Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

Other stories in today’s show:

GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF: Georgia voters headed back to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

STUDENTS BUY SPECIALIZED SHIELD FOR TEACHER AT HIGH RISK FOR COVID-19: Austin High School teacher Annie Dragoo is dealing with multiple health issues that make her at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications. After being denied a medical accommodation for the upcoming semester, she has been worried about returning to the classroom.

Some current and former students of Dragoo’s were able to help put her mind at ease, at least a little bit. The students pooled money together to get Dragoo a special piece of personal protective equipment to help her feel safer in the classroom.

POSTAL DELIVERY DELAYS: The holiday season may be over but the United States Postal Service is still experiencing delays in package deliveries.

The USPS website says they’re experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the effect of COVID-19.

WHAT IS ‘HEALTHY’? The United Kingdom’s edition of Cosmopolitan magazine highlights 11 women on “personal journeys to reclaim healthy as their own.”

The magazine turned the women into cover models with “This is healthy” splashed across each of their photos.

