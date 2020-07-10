Zeppelin Station Opens New Extended Patio

In response to COVID and in an effort to make up for loss Summer, Zeppelin Station has created a fully immersive outdoor experience, in which over 100 guests can join us for summer dining, drinks, live entertainment (DJ’s, bands, pop-ups ect), all with in a safe, socially distanced space.

Make up for time lost this summer on the new extended patio at Zeppelin Station. Beat the heat by relaxing under one of their 80 person, socially-distanced, covered picnic tables, or lounge in one of their 6-8 person private geometric domes.

Nosh on one of the globally-inspired food concepts including fresh, daily deiverd salmon bowls from Ok Poke, fan favorite Banh Mi sandwiches and sweets from Vinh Xuong Bakery, and summer specials like chicken and plantain skewers and grilled corn from La Rola Urban Colombian. Cool down with a Cold Brew Spritz from Dandy Lion Coffee, and in the good words of Rupert Holmes, “if you like pina coladas,” be sure to try one of their rotating, adult tiki-esque slushies at Kiss + Ride.