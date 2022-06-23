Friday morning could be the best time to view a rare planetary alignment and it won’t happen again until 2040.

On Friday, June 24th the planet parade will feature Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in their orbital order from the sun.

This event is not one to be missed as the last time these five planets aligned was back in 2004 and it won’t happen again until 2040.

Space Science Curator, Ka Chun Yu with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science says the peak time to view all five plants will be at around 430am, so set those alarm clocks!