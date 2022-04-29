Young Invincibles was founded by a group of students in the summer of 2009, motivated by the recognition that young people’s voices were not being heard in the debate over health care reform. They began providing the facts about barriers young adults face in affording quality health insurance and by asking peers to share their stories. It turned out young people had even more to share. They were eager to organize friends, educate the public about new health insurance options, and develop real solutions to the challenges we face.

An art contest campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccinations funded by a $2 million grant from the CDC and Community Catalyst.

The themed for the art contest is around the Pandemic and COVID-19 vaccination. All of these artists are local young adults.