Young Denver man sends message after suffering through coronavirus

DENVER — A 27-year-old Denver man tested positive for COVID-19 after a day out at restaurants, bars and a house party.

“I was probably one of the people who didn’t take it too seriously,” Niko Read told FOX31.

Read says he hardly used hand sanitizer, didn’t worry about being around other people and only wore mask when absolutely required.

“As soon as I could take my mask off I did,” he said.

He says as a young and healthy person, he felt “invincible” from COVID-19 and would not even experience symptoms if he was exposed. He was wrong.

“Was out one weekend enjoying the bars and restaurants that were open. Had just a little house gathering with around 12 people and in sometime that day, I did get exposed to COVID,” he said.

Read and four other party goers tested positive a few days later.

“It was pretty bad,” he said. “Mine was very much the chills, the fever, the lower back pain, the headaches, no appetite.”

He was sick for four days but remained in quarantine for nearly four weeks because he kept testing positive.

“I’m like, how could I be so naive? There’s all the news about it. I should have taken it more seriously,” Read said.

Now, he wants to share what he’s been through in hopes of saving others.

“I understand the frustration. That was me. Like, why can’t life get back to normal? But it was a very humbling experience, of this is why it can’t go back to normal. We’re not there yet,” he said.