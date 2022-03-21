AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and a Broomfield man is trying to make everyone aware of the danger.

“I was diagnosed at 34 years old and that was after having symptoms for a while,” Wes Hensel told FOX31.

Hensel had stage 3 colorectal cancer, and in the last four years, he’s undergone a litany of treatments.

“I had 28 radiation treatments. And then I went through four rounds of chemotherapy. I went through surgery. Afterward another four rounds of cleanup chemo to get anything that might be lingering behind that can’t be seen by scans,” Hensel said.

He’s hardly alone. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance reports more than 150,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, and more than 52,000 will die from what’s become the third-most diagnosed form of cancer.

In Colorado, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 2,100 new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in 2022, and more than 700 people will die.

What’s striking to Dr. Christopher Lieu, Wes’ doctor at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, is how much younger patients have been trending over the past couple of decades.

“It’s probably a confluence of a couple of different factors. If you think about diet, even what you’re exposed to in utero when you’re developing. These are all things that can play a role, as well as the environmental factors,” Lieu said.

“We also know that a person’s genetics – what they inherit from their parents – can play a role. But a majority of the cases of young-onset colorectal cancer that we’re seeing are really sporadic cases. And what this means is, there’s no genetic predisposition toward developing colorectal cancer,” Lieu told FOX31.

Just this year, the American Cancer Society changed its recommendations on cancer screening. They want people to start getting colonoscopies starting at age 45 instead of 50.

“So if you’re 45 years or older, we want you to get screened, because this is a largely preventable cancer,” Lieu said.

As for Hensel, he now gets CT scans and colonoscopies every year, to make sure cancer stays away. The already busy husband and father with two jobs has taken on another role: messenger for the movement to get more people screened sooner.

“Don’t wait. It’s worth it to go get it checked it out. There’s no reason to wait,” Hensel said.

To learn more about the symptoms of colorectal cancer, visit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance website.