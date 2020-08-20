‘You just can’t stop love!’: Free outdoor bridal show planned for late August in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — An outdoor bridal show, featuring wedding services from flowers to photographers, is planned for Aug. 30 in the parking lot of the Doubletree Hotel in Thornton.

“There are more engaged couples planning weddings now because of the canceled weddings from the summer,” event organizer Shael Buchen explained. “Those couples are back out there in some cases starting over, and there has also been a surge of new engagements partly brought on by folks having to stay home. You just can’t stop love!”

The event is free by registering online. Use the promo code “Outdoor” at check out. The event provides access to many wedding vendors in the hotel’s 40,000-square foot parking lot.

Event organizers say social distancing protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe. Masks will be required for vendors and attendees, there will be a 6-foot buffer between vendor booths, and there will be markers for one-way aisles. Hand sanitizer will also be available.