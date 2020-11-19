You have until Nov. 30 to help local nonprofits through Coats for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign has partnered with FOX31 and Channel 2 to provide coats, free of charge, to Denver nonprofits through Coats for Colorado. The need during the pandemic and shutdowns is great.

A coat is an article of clothing many people take for granted.

“It means a lot to me,” said Dependable Cleaners Manager Kasina Swartz.

It means a lot to people like Laverne Gillespie who runs Laverne Gillespie’s ministry.

“It means I can change another life, make a difference,” said Gillespie.

Thirty-nine years ago, Dependable Cleaners Owner Warren Toltz saw the need and thus was born the Coats for Colorado campaign.

“Just out of kindness because he was a good person,” said Swartz.

It works like this: donated coats are collected at any one of 19 Dependable Cleaners in the Denver metro area. The coats are sorted, cleaned, bagged and then distributed to one of 142 nonprofits to be given out to people in need.

Gillespie Ministries is one of the organizations receiving coats. Gillespie said the coats will be given to people who cannot afford to buy one for themselves or their children.

“To me, that’s the greatest blessing of my life,” said Gillespie.

Coats for Colorado will make a big difference for many families and individuals this year, especially because of the pandemic.

“Families are out of jobs. The unemployment benefits have run out and they’re looking at situations where they are having a hard time feeding their kids, let alone getting them a coat,” said Swartz.

The coat you donate will not only warm up a body this winter season, but a heart as well.

Donations are being accepted until Nov. 30.

Learn how and where to donate on the FOX31 and Channel 2 Community page.