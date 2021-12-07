You can now go meatless on Taco Tuesday

As Boulder’s original organic food truck, RollinGreens has since rolled out across the nation with their delicious, clean-label, plant-based, convenient products.

RollinGreens is now kicking up a knock on Taco Tuesday with their new Plant-Based Ground Taco Packs. Each pack contains 60 grams of protein with no soy or gluten and has 10 simple ingredients.

RollinGreens can now found in 4,000 stores across the nation or you can order your favorites directly to your doorstep, with home delivery on direct orders from their website.