Yoga with Dogs in Idaho Springs

Clear Creek Metro Recreation District is excited to share with you their newest special event, Yoga with Dogs. If you are looking for a way to safely socialize for you and your dog, join them at their next Yoga with Dogs event. Flexibility is not required, but friendly and well-behaved dogs are.

Yoga with Dogs is held on Saturdays at 9:00am at the former Golddigger Stadium in Idaho Springs. They are donating 30% of the profits to Friends of Charlie’s Place, our local animal rescue. Space is limited, only 10 spots are available and only 1 dog per person is allowed to attend. Dogs must be well behaved, able to socialize and up to date on shots. Owners are expected to clean up after their dogs. Pre-registration is a must and can be done at www.clearcreekrecreation.com (under Special Events).

This week was the first Dog Yoga event. Mayor Parker the Snow Dog was there to get his stretch on. About 10 dogs joined Parker and their owners for a fun morning of Dog Yoga! Mayor Parker is an Ambassador for the Clear Creek Metro Recreation District and helps them promote healthy lifestyles, recreation and fun.