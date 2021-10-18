Yoga to help treat trauma to local Colorado military

Prior to COVID-19, Comeback Yoga provided in-person classes at CO military bases and the VA. The organization has now pivoted to offer daily, live yoga classes – reaching a record number of service members around the world. Amid the pandemic and the recent U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, demand for Comeback Yoga’s programming has increased nearly 20%.

Comeback Yoga is a Denver nonprofit providing free, trauma informed yoga to veterans and active duty military and they are hosting its annual community fundraiser on Oct. 20. The virtual event will feature a live-streamed yoga session followed by a discussion with veterans about the impact yoga has had on their lives. The goal: raise over $200K to continue to support the men and women who have served our country.

What: Comeback Yoga Annual Fundraiser

When (day and time): Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual yoga class and fundraiser

Cost: Free to attend, donations encouraged

How: Visit comebackyoga.org to RSVP