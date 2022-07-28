Renowned blind adventurer and No Barriers co-founder Erik Weihenmayer will lead a three-day summit at YMCA of the Rockies.

The summit which consists of keynote speakers; accessible activities like parafencing, adaptive archery and rock climbing with a paralympian; and culminating in the “What’s Your Everest?” hikes, a series of three hikes for people of all abilities and the largest annual fundraiser for No Barriers.

What’s Your Everest? is an annual fundraising event inspired by No Barriers cofounder Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind man to summit Mount Everest. Join Erik and be inspired to break through the barriers in your life while supporting No Barriers’ transformational programs for veterans with visible and invisible disabilities, students, and people of diverse abilities. Rope Teams made up of family members, co-workers, friends or even strangers provide mobility device users with manual support to help them reach the summit. Whether you’re an avid mountaineer, first-time hiker or just someone looking for a way to pay it forward, this unique mountain experience will motivate you to climb higher.

The event takes place August 25th -28th at YMCA of the Rockies.