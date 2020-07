CAÑON CITY (Colo.) — Firefighters Friday night brought the YMCA fire, about 4 miles southwest of Cañon City, to 40% containment.





YMCA Fire Co.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 293 acres so far, with Helicopters making bucket drops of water through the day in areas not accessible by ground crews.

This is today's fire map showing 40% containment in black. pic.twitter.com/fdHlYTnF5L — YMCAFireCO (@YMCAFireCO) July 11, 2020

Firefighters say the relative humidity and light winds Friday night helped with containment.