COOKE CITY, Mont. (KDVR) — A Denver-area fitness instructor was among a group of about 60 people who had to be rescued by helicopter from dangerous flooding near Yellowstone National Park.

Jacob Showers said he was hiking the Beaten Path trail — which connects Cooke City, Montana, to East Rosebud Lake — when the area began to flood.

“While the flooding was actually happening, I was running in the mountains soaking wet, freezing cold,” Showers said.

During his trek, he said part of the trail had washed away. However, he was able to make it back to his vehicle, which was parked near a small group of cabins in East Rosebud.

“We went to the road and it was flooded over to where you couldn’t drive. And so we just were like, OK, we’ll go back and we’ll stay with these people for the night and the next day the river will calm down and then we’ll drive back, and the road was gone,” Showers said.

Showers and a group of roughly 60 other people who were staying in the cabins spent two nights in the isolated area before rescue teams brought in helicopters to fly everyone out.

“A Chinook showed up out of nowhere and like 3 Black Hawks. It was really crazy, really crazy,” he said.

However, Showers’ Tesla, which he says is “literally brand new,” is stuck there. He said he likely will be unable to retrieve it for six months to a year while East Rosebud remains unreachable by road.

“Well, they have to build a whole new road and it’s gonna be like 12 miles of backcountry and this isn’t the only road that they have to build. They have to fix Yellowstone. Red Lodge is completely flooded,” he said. “This road, to begin with, is not — it’s not an easy road to be on, let alone to build a new one.”