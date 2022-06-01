Artists Annie Decamp and Michael Dowling are proud to announce the third season of Yard Art Contemporary, a neighborhood-based contemporary art event that brings people together around art and offers an alternative platform for Denver’s notable artists to show and sell their work.

This season some events will be more like block parties with permitted street closures, while some events will be contained within the yard of a particular home. In either format, visitors can enjoy wine while they flow amongst the various tents to visit and shop in a light, informal atmosphere.

The public is invited to attend, and children are welcome (children’s art tables will be available at some events). The dates and locations are as follows:

Country Club – June 4 & 5, 2022

100 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206

Saturday, June 4, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, June 5, 11am – 4 pm

Country Club – June 25 & 26, 2022

1625 E. 3rd Avenue, Denver, CO

Saturday, June 25, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, June 26, 11 am – 4 pm

Hilltop- July 9 & 10, 2022

615 Bellaire Street, Denver, CO

Saturday, July 9, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, July 10, 11 am – 4 pm

Cherry Point- July 30 & 31, 2022

3704 S. Elm Street, Denver CO

Saturday, July 30, 1- am – 5 pm

Sunday, July 31, 11am – 4pm

Cherry Creek –August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 11 am – 4 pm (Ticketed Event More info TBA)

Clayton Hotel and Member Club

233 Clayton Street, Denver, CO

Congress Park – September 17 & 18, 2022

1001 Detroit St. Denver, CO

Saturday, September 17, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, September 18, 11 am – 4 pm