Xcel plans 10 p.m. power outage near site of Lone Tree plane crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Xcel Energy plans to cut power at 10 p.m. Wednesday to people near the site of a plane that crashed into power lines.

The boundaries of the affected area are Quebec Street to Chambers Road and C-470 to Castle Pines Parkway.

They said they expect the outage to last up to two hours while crews work to help with recovery and the crash investigation.

Here’s Xcel’s full statement:

“Xcel Energy crews are on site of today’s small plane that crashed into power lines. While the crash did not impact electric service to customers, customers in the area will experience an outage tonight as crews cut the energy to the line so emergency crews can do their work. The outage is expected to start at 10 p.m. and will last up to two hours. The boundaries of the affected area are Quebec to Chambers and C470 to Castle Pines. Xcel Energy crews are working quickly and safely with emergency crews on scene. Our thoughts are with those involved in the crash and their families.” Xcel Energy