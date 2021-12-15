Xcel Energy works to restore power to 50,000 customers

DENVER (KDVR) — Wind gusts up to 80 mph have been ripping through the Denver Metro on Wednesday, and Xcel Energy has been preparing for this front for several days.

According to Xcel Energy Director of Community Relations Kelly Flenniken, the company has mobilized 450 contractors across the metro to assist in power restoration.

Xcel Energy’s outage map shows more than 50,000 customers are currently without power across the metro with 600 separate outages reported. Flenniken says Xcel prioritizes restoration of power based on outages that impact the most people.

Xcel Energy is also urging customers to stay away from downed trees and power lines. Always assume a power line is energized and therefore dangerous, and report the downed line online or by texting “OUT” to 98936.

FOX31 issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and has additional ways to report outages.