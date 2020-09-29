WWII WAVES veteran born in one pandemic, died in another

DENVER (KDVR) — A World War II U.S. Navy WAVES veteran, (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Services), was buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday. No family members attended but two close friends were there.

Born February 24, 1918 in Camden New Jersey, Rosanna Hubert’s first battle was with the Spanish flu, she was sick for a year, but survived, ”I would say she was almost feisty and had a strong character,” Gayle Betchold, a close friend, said.

Hubert never requested that people call her Rosie, but they did. That may have been fitting as the one job she loved the most was when she joined the U.S. Navy WAVES, “The military was the brightest spot in her life. She loved the military,” Betchold said.

During Hubert’s naval tour of duty in Hawaii, she met her future husband and was married in 1954. They never had children, “Even though they didn’t get married really young they were married for 60 years because they both lived a long life,” Betchold said.

Bill and Pam Bechtold became friends with Hubert, now Gravely, and were the closest thing to family in Colorado, “We are it. Nobody else here. They had friends but they preceded them in death,” Betchold said.

Born in one pandemic, and died in another. Rosanna Gravely will be laid next to her husband, on a beautiful and breezy afternoon.