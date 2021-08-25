Wounded Warrior Project helping those who served in Afghanistan

The events that are unfolding in Afghanistan is creating mixed emotions for many veterans who served in the region and their families. That’s why the Wounded Warrior Project wants to ensure veterans are aware of the support available to them.

Wounded Warrior Projects wants to let veterans know that their service and sacrifice are not forgotten and that there are resources available to those who may be struggling at this time.

Veterans can reach out to Wounded Warrior Project and their families never pay a penny for any programs or service they participate in.