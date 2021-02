On Monday March 8, WorldDenver will host Denver’s premier International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, with presenting sponsor Lockheed Martin.

The event will recognize the leadership role of women around the world advancing our national security. Registration opens February 1 at https://worlddenver.org/our-events/iwd.html

The celebration will be broadcast live on Monday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.