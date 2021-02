Started by Virgil Dickerson from KREAM Kimchi when the summer markets were coming to a close. KREAM and many of the vendors selling at the markets started during covid.

NTMKT now have over 100 vendors interested in selling at our markets. They are building a makers community featuring street food, hot sauces and oils, kimchi, clothing, candles, bath bombs, cupcakes, macaroons, cookies, pasta, and more!