DENVER (KDVR) — If you have a beard, get ready to kick back and relax. Saturday is a day to celebrate the masterpiece of facial hair: the beard.

The first Saturday in September is celebrated as World Beard Day. But don’t get out your clippers or razors, the World Beard Day community says shaving on this day is universally considered to be highly disrespectful.

“On World Beard Day, it is customary for the bearded members of a family to relax and partake in no jobs or chores. The beardless members of the family traditionally show their support by waiting on the bearded hand and foot. World Beard Day is all about promoting and elevating the global status of the beard,” the World Beard Day community shared.

According to the World Beard Day community, there is no exact origin of World Beard Day, but there is some evidence to suggest that Danish Vikings had a special day dedicated to the glorification of beards as far back as 800 AD.