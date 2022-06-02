UPDATE: Both workers have died as a result of the coal pile collapse that trapped them both this morning at the Comanche power plant. Their identities will not be released until their families have been notified.

One worker was in their 20s, the other was in their 30s. Crews found the bodies just after 3 p.m. after hours of rescue operation.

UPDATE: According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the two workers were 25 feet up when the incline of the pile gave in from under them. This is still being considered a rescue operation. Rescuers are working through unstable coal and need to be very careful while digging through the surface area. Flight for Life is on standby. Rescue crews are optimistic that the workers can be recovered unharmed. Calls have been made for sonar equipment.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is responding to the Comanche Generating Station where, they say, two workers are trapped in a pile of coal – measured at about 80 feet.

According to Savage, a company that helps safely move and manage essential materials, on Thursday around 8:20 a.m. an incident happened at the coal handling operation managed by the company at Xcel Energy’s Comanche power plant in Pueblo resulting in two Savage team members being trapped in a coal pile.

Workers on scene activated rescue efforts immediately said a spokesperson from Savage but contact has not yet been made with either trapped team member.

Xcel Energy released the following statement:

Our thoughts are with the employees of Savage who were involved in an incident at the coal facilities at the Comanche plant today and their families. We are working with Savage and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department to understand what happened. Savage has served as a long-term contractor partner that operates and maintains the coal yard at Comanche and our other coal plants. Savage manages all of the onsite operations; hiring, training and maintaining staff and equipment and coal operations at the Comanche plant coal yard. Any information regarding the incident and these two individuals should be directed to Savage.

