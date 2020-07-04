Work on Pikes Peak Summit Complex progresses at 14,115 feet

Construction continues on the 38,000-square foot Pikes Peak summit house complex on the summit of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak above Manitou Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Crews broke ground last June on the $60 million project to replace the original Summit House, built in 1963. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A major construction project is underway in one of the most unlikely places _ atop the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports about 100 workers spend each day building the $60 million structure that will soon be the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.

Work is about 50 percent finished on the new visitor’s center, which, at 38,000 square feet, will be more than twice the size of the current Summit House, built in 1963.

The complex is expected to open by spring, months behind the previous plan of this fall. Construction has been delayed mostly by wind, lightning, snow and hail.