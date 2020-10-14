Woodland Park Superintendent faces DUI charges

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A school superintendent is facing charges of driving under the influence in Teller County, according to court documents.

58-year-old Stephen Woolf is the Superintendent for Woodland Park School District RE-2. Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Woolf on August 28 for driving under the influence.

Woolf arraignment is scheduled for October 29.

