Angel Aesthetics, Denver’s top medical spa owned by female powerhouse Angel Martinez, will present Women 2022 on Sunday, July 10, from 12PM – 3PM.

This ladies-only event will feature 9 of Colorado’s best female-owned businesses for an outdoor festival and experience that will be held at Angel Aesthetics’ parking lot, located at 3400 East Bayaud Ave in Denver.

Event tickets will include bottomless mimosas and margaritas, unlimited tacos and treats, Denver’s best female DJ, as well as $10,000 in prizes and giveaways!

A percentage of the proceeds will also benefit Single Mom Strong by Angel Renee – A Foundation dedicated to serving and spoiling struggling single mothers in Colorado.

Featured businesses include:



* Angel Aesthetics (medical spa)

* C.R. Lee x TomBoi (fashion)

* The Glam House (hair)

* Healing Vibes Crystals (wellness)

* Love Saro (permanent jewelry)

* Nelly Bernal Collection (fashion)

* The Year That Dreams Built (vision boards)

* Uproot Wax and Apparel (beauty)

* Viv Cycle (fitness)

* The Weathered Wick (custom candle creation)

Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Space is limited and advance ticket purchase is highly recommended. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.skincarebyangel.com/event-women-2022 and follow along on Instagram @angelaestheticsdenver. #Women22