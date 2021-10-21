Woman shot dead on set of Alec Baldwin film ‘Rust’ near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KDVR) — A crew member was shot and killed on Thursday on the set of an Alec Baldwin movie in production near Santa Fe, according to KRQE.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told KRQE that deputies responded to the Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the movie “Rust” is being filmed.

KRQE reports that someone fired a prop gun and wounded a 42-year-old woman, who died at an area hospital. A 42-year-old man also was hospitalized in the incident.

TMZ reported someone fired the prop gun and either shrapnel or a bullet hit the two crew members. TMZ says the woman who died was the director of photography, and the wounded man was the director, who was hit in the clavicle.

The film, a Western, is being directed by Joel Souza and produced by Baldwin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.