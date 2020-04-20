Woman shot, barricade situation in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police confirm a woman has been shot at 2635 S Wadsworth Circle at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Monday, April 20. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

LPD reports the suspect barricaded themselves in the residence and was believed to be the only one inside. They believed the suspect may still be armed.

Approximately 2:30 p.m. the suspect surrendered peacefully and both parties were transported to the hospital. The suspect was being taken for unspecified injuries.

UPDATE: Shooting on 2600 blk of S. Wadsworth Cir. at approx 1:25 pm. Adult female victim taken to hospital with gunshot wound. Adult female suspect surrendered to LPD approximately one hour later. No danger to the public. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) April 20, 2020

This is an on-going investigation and updates will be added as details are revealed.