(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Maria Davis-Conchie, 49, of Colorado Springs, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, for distributing Xanax to her 16-year-old son and his friends.

“This case brings into stark relief the nightmare that is occurring daily in America,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Catastrophic decision-making paired with a deadly poisonous drug killed a child and destroyed a family.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Davis Conchie regularly illegally distributed controlled substances to her teenage son and his underaged friends providing them with Xanax for $5 to $10 a pill.

In her plea agreement, Davis-Conchie explains she assumed her son would do drugs no matter what, so she decided to sell him and his friend’s drugs she felt were “safe.” Davis also provided her son and his friends with marijuana, marijuana concentrate, and acid (LSD).

The evidence established that Davis-Conchie introduced her son to co-defendants Douglas Floyd and Marlene McGuire so that he could buy fentanyl pills from them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Floyd pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl which resulted in the death of Davis Conchie’s son and was sentenced to 157 months in federal prison. She will also serve three years of post-release control.

“Fentanyl continues to kill members of our communities at an alarming rate. This case is almost beyond belief: A mother provided drugs to her son and then introduced him to the dealers that supplied him with fentanyl, resulting in his death,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said in a release.

“This woman’s son is gone because of the chain of events she started, and this sentence is a consequence of her actions,” his statement continued. “We cannot ignore the devastation this drug continues to bring to countless lives here in Colorado and across the nation.”

A federal jury convicted McGuire of distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl which resulted in the death of Davis-Conchie’s son and several other charges. She will be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2024.