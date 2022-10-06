ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say an armed man dressed in a tactical vest, who was running through a neighborhood, shot and killed an older Colorado woman.

This happened in Englewood late last week, but new details were released on Thursday.

The 68-year-old woman was shot in her own doorway close to 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Elati Street late last week.

In the newly released police report, officers said Patricia Darlene Grass and her roommate had gone to the front door after seeing a “silhouette” outside.

When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running.” Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.

Neighbor John Tiess knew something was happening when he got an alert on his phone.

“When I turned to go towards the gate, I saw my neighbor pass by and a person in black run out of the shadows,” Tiess said.

A few minutes later, police arrested Quoc Van Nguyen. He’s being held on suspicion of murder. The 41-year-old suspect lives across the street from the woman who was killed.

Laura Farris’ parents live down the street.

“They were just watching TV when it happened and my dad heard the gunshots and called 911. It freaks us out a little bit,” Farris said.

The police affidavit says Nguyen had a rifle loaded with rounds and a pistol. Investigators are not aware of any disputes with neighbors.

Neighbors describe the woman who was killed as a loving woman and dear friend. The daughter of the woman who lost her life here was not ready to comment on Thursday.

The mother of the suspected shooter said she would not comment either.

Nguyen is in the Arapahoe County jail for suspicion of murder.